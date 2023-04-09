Hillsboro Steals Opening Series from Dust Devils

(Pasco, WA) - The Hillsboro Hops bounced back from a season-opening loss to win back-to-back games in Pasco, defeating the Tri-City Dust Devils 6-2 Saturday night to win their season-opening series two games to one.

Hillsboro outhit Tri-City for the third consecutive game (12-6) and played near flawless defense for the second straight night.

With the Hops clinging to a 3-2 lead in the top of the ninth, Shane Muntz put the game out of reach with a towering three-run home run to left field, the first round tripper of the season for Hillsboro. The Wake Forest product went 2-for-5 with four runs batted in.

Third baseman Jesus Valdez went 3-for-5 with a triple, run, RBI and the defensive play of the series, robbing Brendan Tinsman of a base hit with a splendid snag down the line and perfect throw to Muntz to rob Tri-City of the tying run in the fourth inning.

Jose Alcantara picked up the victory with an inning and two thirds scoreless relief in back of starting pitcher Marcos Tineo, who made his 53rd appearance in a Hop uniform, tying Wesley Rodriguez for the career-lead. Sierra, Ogando and Larsen also turned in scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Kevin Graham reached base three more times on Saturday to give him a total of nine times on base in the three-game set, with five runs scored. S.P. Chen reached base four times and Wilderd Patino stole two more bases, giving him five over the last two games.

The Hops have Sunday and Monday off before making their 2023 Ron Tonkin Field debut against the Seattle Mariners Northwest League affiliate Everett AquaSox on Tuesday night. Game time is 7:05 p.m. with pregame coverage starting at 6:50 on Rip City Radio 620 AM and MiLB.tv.

