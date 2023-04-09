Opening Finale Easter Sunday

April 9, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







"Someone once said that you don't grip a baseball, a baseball grips you. It fills our days and brightens our nights. Over the course of the season, and the span of a lifetime. We share a hope, drama, and joy. It brings us all closer together, nine innings at a time. It's the game we live, it's the game we love. Welcome back baseball, welcome back" - Dave Niehaus

Happy Easter Sunday! Your Everett AquaSox are taking on the Eugene Emeralds in the final game of Opening Weekend. This is also the first game that we will be wearing our blue color splash uniforms!

Last night AquaSox fans were treated to two home runs from Hogan Windish, who now leads the Northwest League in homers, and a strong pitching performance from Reid Morgan.

Reid VanScoter gets the start today, making his professional debut. The right-handed pitcher was drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Coastal Carolina University.

All kids 12 and under are invited to come out for a special pre-game Easter Egg Hunt starting at 3:30 PM on the football field. Don't forget that Kids Run the Bases after every Sunday home game, presented by Port of Subs.

Sunday is also our first BECU Family Night of the year. Come out and enjoy $7.00 Field Reserved tickets (limit 8 per person), while supplies last.

Tonight's game can be heard on NorthSound 1380 KRKO. For fans who can't make it out to the ballpark, you can now watch home games onMiLB.TV

Next Homestand: April 18-23

The AquaSox return to the friendly confines of Funko Field with a six-game homestand against our friends from the north, the Vancouver Canadians. Join us for Baseball Bingo, Funko Friday, and more exciting entertainment.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.