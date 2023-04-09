Mother Nature Keeps C's off Field Sunday

VANCOUVER, BC - The Vancouver Canadians and Spokane Indians (Rockies) were once again rained out of their scheduled game on Sunday at Nat Bailey Stadium, effectively washing away all three games of Opening Weekend.

At the time of this release, a plan to make-up these games had not been finalized. That information will be released at a later date.

Fans with paid tickets and/or parking passes for today's game can use those tickets as undated vouchers which can be redeemed through the Box Office for another game during the 2023 season, based on availability. Please contact the Box Office by calling 604-872-5232 or in person at Nat Bailey Stadium.

After an off-day Monday, the C's return to The Nat on Tuesday, April 11 as they welcome the Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels) for the first of six games at next week. Gates open at 6pm and first pitch is set for 7:05pm.

For further questions or concerns relating to today's rain out, please email tickets@canadiansbaseball.com.

