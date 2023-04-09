Muntz's Moonshot Helps Hillsboro Trip Tri-City

Stellar defense and a late home run gave the Hillsboro Hops (2-1) a 6-2 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils (1-2) Saturday night to take the opening series of 2023 at Gesa Stadium.

The Hops grabbed the lead in their first at-bat for the second straight night via first-inning RBI singles from 1B Shane Muntz and 3B Jesus Valdez, putting the Dust Devils down 2-0 before they came to the plate.

Tri-City answered not long after, though, when CF Joe Stewart thumped a triple off the left-center field wall on the fly in the bottom of the 2nd. Next up came 3B Osmy Gregorio, who grounded out to short, giving Stewart enough time to get home to cut the lead to 2-1.

From there pitchers for both sides posted zeroes on the scoreboard. Dust Devils starter Bryce Osmond (0-1) struck out four over three innings in his professional debut, giving up the two 1st inning runs and nothing else. Reliever Chase Chaney followed with four scoreless innings in his High-A debut, with help from a leaping catch from SS Adrian Placencia in the 6th inning.

Tri-City was denied a chance to tie the game in the 4th inning by Valdez, who snared a hard-hit grounder from C Brendan Tinsman and fired to first in time to end the inning.

The Hops would score again in the 8th inning, with a Valdez triple and an RBI single by DH S.P. Chen pushing the Hillsboro lead to 3-1. Again, Tri-City fired back, getting back within a run in the bottom of the 8th on an RBI single by RF D'Shawn Knowles that made it 3-2.

The Hops, though, got the last word, with Muntz blasting a 3-run homer over the left field wall in the 9th to give Hillsboro a 6-2 lead and all the insurance they would need.

Hillsboro reliever Jose Alcantara (1-0) went 1.2 innings for the win.

The Dust Devils had six hits on the night, with LF Alexander Ramirez going 2 for 4. Tinsman added a single, and Gustavo Campero made his Tri-City debut by punching a pinch-hit double down the right field line in the 9th.

The Dust Devils will have Easter Sunday off, then make their way across the border for a six-game series with the Vancouver Canadians beginning at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday night at Nat Bailey Stadium. Pregame coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB First Pitch app.

Tri-City returns home to Gesa Stadium for a six-game series with their Inland Northwest rivals the Spokane Indians beginning Tuesday, April 18, which includes a 1:30 p.m. matinee on Wednesday, April 19th.

Tickets for the series with Spokane are on sale now, with special ticket rates are available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com, call the team office at (509) 544-8789, or visit the team office (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on game nights, or Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. otherwise).

