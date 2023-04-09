Today's Game Has Been Rained Out
April 9, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release
Due to inclement weather, today's game on April 9th has been rained out and will be rescheduled. Your tickets will act as a voucher for a future AquaSox home game.
You can call or visit the Front Office to redeem your rained-out game for a future one.
Vouchers must be redeemed prior to the game you wish to attend and are subject to availability.
