Hillsboro Hops Promoted to Single-A Advanced

Hillsboro, OR. - The Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) have invited the Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops) to be their Single-A Advanced affiliate. Being promoted from short season to full season would see the Hops schedule increase from 76 to 132 regular season games. The Hops season would run from April to early September.

Major League Baseball will soon send documentation to the Hops. Once the paperwork is reviewed and the invitation by the Diamondbacks is accepted by the Hops, the move to become the Arizona Diamondbacks' Single-A Advanced affiliate will be official.

The Hillsboro Hops would begin their ninth season as a D-backs' affiliate, first in a full-season capacity, and 21st year of partnership dating back to Yakima (2001-12). The Hops spent the previous 8 campaigns (2013-20) as Arizona's Short-Season A representative, winning 3 league titles (2014-15, '19).

"Being promoted to Single-A Advanced is a tremendous opportunity," said Hillsboro Hops President KL Wombacher. "It is a testament to the success we've had in Hillsboro since 2013. We have a great recipe with a first-class facility, outstanding fans, and a supportive community that lead to Hillsboro being a perfect place to develop big leaguers. We look forward to reviewing this new agreement and are excited for this new chapter with Major League Baseball and our partners the Arizona Diamondbacks."

The Hops will soon communicate additional news regarding the new agreement with MLB as well as new safety protocols for fans attending games at Ron Tonkin Field prior to the 2021 baseball season.

