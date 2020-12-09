Eugene Emeralds Receive Invitation from San Francisco Giants

The Eugene Emeralds are pleased to announce they have been formally invited by the San Francisco Giants to become their new Advanced-A affiliate. Once we receive the full details, we'll be evaluating the proposal carefully to assure that it works for the team, the fans and the community before formally accepting.

The 2021 schedule is yet to be created, but the new full season format will consist of 132 games and the league will be moved up two levels in the Minor League ladder to the Advanced-A classification.

"As we look to the next chapter of Ems Baseball, we are excited at the prospect of being a San Francisco Giants affiliate. There is no denying the San Francisco Giants reputation in player development. They have dominated the Northwest League for years winning five League titles since 1998. Just knowing the sheer amount of Giants fans in the greater Eugene market, we know this will be a game-changer for Ems fans. At the end of the day, we are just incredibly eager to get back on the field and showcase our award-winning gameday experience for our fans at PK Park next year." said Ems General Manager Allan Benavides.

Founded 65 years ago in 1955 as a charter member of the Northwest League, The Eugene Emeralds have been affiliated with 9 different MLB clubs. The Giants were the first Major League affiliate in Eugene, having partnered with the Emeralds from 1959-1962.

Emeralds Affiliation History:

1955-58 Independent

1959-62 San Francisco

1963 Chicago AL

1964-65 Philadelphia

1966 Philadelphia/St. Louis

1967-68 Philadelphia

1974 Independent

1975-83 Cincinnati

1984-94 Kansas City

1995-98 Atlanta

1999-2000 Chicago NL

2001-14 San Diego

2015-20 Chicago NL

2021 San Francisco

