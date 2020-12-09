Major League Baseball Realignment Eliminates Short-Season Baseball; Salem-Keizer Volcanoes Will Play in 2021

December 9, 2020 - Northwest League (NWL) - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes News Release







The long-expected elimination of Class A Short Season Baseball became official today as Major League Baseball and its 30 MLB teams announced a significant realignment of Baseball's Minor League System contracting from 160 teams to 120 teams across the country. Part of the realignment was changing the Northwest League from 8-teams to a 6-team full season Class A League. Vancouver, Everett, Tri City, Spokane, Hillsboro and Eugene will field teams in the revamped Northwest League in 2021. Major League Baseball has publicly stated that they will ensure Baseball will be played in all 160 communities including Boise and Salem-Keizer. Those exact details are still being finalized and should be announced soon.

A minor league baseball relationship that started in Bellingham, Washington in 1995, as the Bellingham Giants and moved to Salem-Keizer in 1997, when a new Stadium was built for the San Francisco Giants and the Volcanoes were born has come to an end. It was announced Wednesday the Giants would no longer be in Salem-Keizer Volcanoes shifting in the realigned Northwest League to Eugene. "It's been a great run said," team owner Jerry Walker. 5 Northwest League Championships, 7 Division Titles, and 112 players to make it to the Big Leagues. "The success is unmatched - let's don't forget being a part of the Giants' 3 World Series Championships in 2010, 2012, and 2014," concluded Walker.

"We are very excited for what the future holds," said Mickey Walker CEO of the Volcanoes. "The best may be yet to come - we are looking at an extended season that will bring even more Volcanoes' games to Volcanoes Stadium. The Stadium will become the hub for baseball at all levels. We can't wait to finalize the details and let everyone know - what a Great Christmas present for the fans of the Willamette Valley," said Walker.

Inquiries should be directed to Mickey Walker at m.walker@volcanoesbaseball.com or by calling Mickey Walker at 503-390-2225.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from December 9, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.