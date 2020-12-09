Dust Devils Receive An Affiliate Invite from Major League Baseball

Pasco, Wash. - The Los Angeles Angels have invited the Tri-City Dust Devils to be a High-A long season affiliate franchise beginning with the 2021 season. This invitation is for 10 years through 2030.

The Dust Devils have been a short season affiliate since its inception in 2001, playing 76 games from the middle of June through early September. As a long season affiliate, the Dust Devils will now play between 130 and 140 games beginning in April. In addition, the High-A level is two levels higher than short season baseball.

"We are thrilled to be given this opportunity to continue as an affiliated Minor League Baseball team," said Dust Devils President Brent Miles. "We look forward to working with the Angels to help develop future major leaguers and provide our community with a new and exciting level of baseball."

The Dust Devils spent their first 14 years with the Colorado Rockies and the past six with the San Diego Padres. This opportunity to partner with the Angels will be the first time they have been affiliated with the Dust Devils, although the Angels were affiliated with a Tri-City team in 1963 and 1964.

"We are proud to continue our relationship with Salt Lake, Rocket City and Inland Empire and are excited to welcome the Tri-City franchise to the Angels family," said Angels General Manager Perry Minasian. "We would also like to express our gratitude to the residents of Salt Lake City, Madison, Pasco, and San Bernardino for welcoming Angels Baseball into your communities."

"The Dust Devils are thankful for our community, partners, and fans for their continuous support as we work to secure professional baseball in the Tri-Cities," said Dust Devils Vice President and General Manager, Derrel Ebert. "We are excited for the opportunity to have affiliated professional baseball back at Gesa Stadium in 2021."

As we continue to navigate through the offseason and prepare for 2021, we continue to monitor the status of Covid-19 and await direction from Major League Baseball as to when the 2021 season will begin. The Dust Devils office is currently closed, however members of the front office are still teleworking and can be reached via email. For general questions, please contact [email protected]

