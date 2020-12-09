Seattle Mariners Extend Invitation to the Everett AquaSox

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox are pleased to announce that they have been invited by the Seattle Mariners to be their new Advanced-A affiliate. The AquaSox have been proud Mariners partners since 1995 with seven postseason appearances resulting in a Northwest League Championship in 2010.

"The Everett AquaSox would like to thank the Seattle Mariners for their invitation to continue our partnership. The Mariners have been outstanding partners for over 25 years, and we look forward to many more years with them as a member of the Northwest League," said AquaSox General Manager Danny Tetzlaff.

The AquaSox are one of four minor league teams that received an invitation from Mariners, including the Tacoma Rainiers, Arkansas Travelers and Modesto Nuts.

