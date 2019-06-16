Hillsboro Holds Eugene Bats at Bay to Even Series

June 16, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release





The Hillsboro Hops (1-1) evened up the season's opening series against the Eugene Emeralds (1-1) who fell by a final score of 4-0 at PK Park on Saturday night.

After the Ems emerged victorious, 2-0, just 24 hours prior to start the 2019 season, the Hops bounced back and pitched a shutout of their own as Eugene struggled to capitalize on a handful of quality scoring opportunities.

With both sides still scoreless heading into the fourth inning, the Hops took the game's first lead when a David Garza groundout brought home Kristian Robinson to give Hillsboro a 1-0 lead.

One inning later, Hillsboro added two more on a pair of RBI singles, the first coming from Jesus Marriaga and the second from Ryan January.

The Hops would score for the third consecutive inning in the sixth when a wild pitch from Emeralds reliever Alfredo Colorado allowed Steven Leyton to scamper home and stretch Hillsboro's lead to 4-0.

Meanwhile, the Hillsboro pitching staff spent most of the night stymieing Emeralds hitters and working out of trouble in a handful of tight spots. Eugene finished the evening 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position while leaving eleven runners on base, unable to capitalize on a few late chances to swing momentum.

Emeralds starting pitcher Kohl Franklin (L, 0-1), making his first-ever appearance above Rookie-ball, tossed 3.2 innings allowing four hits, one run and three walks while striking out five Hops batters.

The Ems and Hops wrap up the three-game series on Sunday evening at 5:05pm. Sunday's series finale marks the first Monarcas Sunday of the season as the Ems transform into Los Monarcas as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversion.

Sunday's game will also include a whiffle ball and bat giveaway, presented by McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center, for the first 1,000 fans that enter through PK Park's home plate gates.

Tickets to Emeralds home games are on sale now at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or by calling (541) 342-5367.

