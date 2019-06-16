Canadians Fall 7-4 to Spokane in Series Finale

(Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium - Vancouver, B.C.) - Spokane sent nine hitters to the plate in the top of the 6th inning against Canadians RHP Adams Cuevas plating five runs which proved to be the difference in the rubber match of a three-game series out at Scotiabank Field on Sunday afternoon. The Indians (2-1) pulled away for a 7-4 victory over Vancouver (1-2) to take the opening series of the 2019 season.

Vancouver had its chances offensively managing 13 hits on the afternoon as five different Canadians had multi-hit game's including C Jesus Lopez would went 3-for-5 with an RBI and run scored. DH Cameron Eden (2-for-5); 1B Yorman Rodriguez (2-for-5); 3B Ronny Brito (2-for 5) and LF Adrian Ramos (2-for-4) also had strong afternoon's despite the C's leaving 11 runner's on-base including 10 over the game's final five innings.

Canadians pitching showed promise over the three-game series with RHP William Gaston going five innings allowing just two earned runs on three hits in his first professional start. Gaston would strike out seven and the C's would finish with 12 on the day, making the final count from the weekend a cool 40 strikeouts (13.3per). Situational hitting did the Canadians in on Sunday going 4-for-16 with runners in scoring position.

With the game tied at 2-2, the big blow for Spokane came with a few familiar faces as LF Luis Asuncion hit a two-run double scoring both CF Sterling Joseph and SS Cristian Inoa. That was followed three batters later by RF Obie Ricumstrict's first home run off the season - all off of Canadians reliever RHP Adams Cuevas (0-1) who absorbed the loss.

A sold-out crowd of 6,413 watched the finale out at sun-drenched Scotiabank Field marking the third straight sellout for the Canadians providing a weekend total of 19,239 fans welcoming the future of the Toronto Blue Jays back to the ballpark for the 2019 season.

Vancouver now welcomes the defending Northwest League Champions from Eugene to town for a four-game series that starts on Monday out at Nat Bailey Stadium. Tickets are still available by visiting the Nat Bailey Stadium Box Office at 4601 Ontario Street, calling 604.872.5232 or clicking on our ticket options at www.canadiansbaseball.com.

