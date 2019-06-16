Slow Start Stymies Tri-City

June 16, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release





A tough first inning set the tone for the Tri-City Dust Devils (0-2) on Saturday night at Gesa Stadium as the team fell 7-3 to the Everett AquaSox (2-0). A late rally in the bottom of the ninth inning produced all three of Tri-City's runs, but the comeback bid ultimately came up short.

The AquaSox jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first inning. Everett scored four runs right out of the gate, which was capped off by a three-run home run from Cade Marlow in the first at bat of his professional career. The hot start gave the AquaSox a lead they would not relinquish the rest of the night. Nick Gatewood had a standout night at the plate in the loss. Gatewood finished the night with two hits, including a double in the ninth that drove in the team's final two runs.

The Dust Devils will send right-hander Felix Minjarez to the mound in the series finale on Sunday night. Everett will counter with right-hander Damon Casetta-Stubbs.

Tomorrow will be Grand Slam Night presented by Granite Plus. Fans will have the opportunity to enter to win cash if a Dust Devils player hits a grand slam. Come early and play catch on the field to celebrate Father's Day from 6:15pm to 6:45pm. Great seats are available by calling the team's office at (509) 544-8789 or by going to www.dustdevilsbaseball.com to purchase tickets.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.