AquaSox Win Second Straight
June 16, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release
PASCO, Wash. - Cade Marlowe batted 2-for-3 with a homerun and three RBI as the Everett AquaSox made it two straight wins in their season-opening three-game series against the Tri-City Dust Devils before a crowd of 2,788 at Gesa Stadium.
Marlowe, the Seattle Mariners 20th rounder in the 2019 draft from the University of West Georgia, hit a three run homer in the first inning to give the AquaSox a quick 4-0 lead. It was his first professional at-bat.
The game also saw the professional debut of Seattle Mariners fourth round selection Tim Elliott who blanked Tri-City for two innings at the outset. He allowed two hits and struck out two. Jorge Benitez (1-0) picked up in the third and went 3 1/3 scoreless to earn the win in relief. Benitez walked three and struck out two while scattering four hits.
Down 7-0 with two outs and nobody on in the bottom of the ninth inning, Tri-City snapped a 17 2/3 innings scoreless streak. After a run-scoring balk ended their drought, the Dust Devils got a two-run double from DH Nick Gatewood.
Cesar Izturis, Jr. was 2-for-4 with an RBI for Everett.
