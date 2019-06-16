Hawks Drop Second Extra-Inning Game 5-4 against Volcanoes

The second extra-inning game on the road ended in a 5-4 loss for the Boise Hawks (Short-Season A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) against the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes (Short-Season A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.)

In the bottom of the tenth inning with a runner at third for Salem-Keizer, third baseman Sean Roby shot a rocket down the third base line away from a diving LeeMarcus Boyd, scoring Kwan Adkins for the extra-inning walk off win. This was the second extra-inning win for the Volcanoes in the three-game series.

Boise's pitching throughout the game shined. Right-hander Eris Filpo entered the game in the second inning and pitched six innings, giving up only five hits, two earned runs and struck out five. He retired nine in a row including four strikeouts in that time frame.

Ezequiel Tovar hit the first home run of the season for the Hawks in the seventh inning. A slingshot drive over the left-center fence gave the Hawks their first run of the game.

Trailing by three in the next inning, Boise followed up with three runs in the eighth. With bases loaded, Zach Hall walked scoring Isaac Collins. Bladimir Restituyo followed with a sacrifice fly scoring Boyd and tying the ballgame. After a single from Tovar, Joe Aeilts collected his third hit of the season on an RBI-single to take the lead at 4-3.

The Volcanoes answered with a run in the ninth inning then Roby smacked in the winning run to defeat the Hawks.

Tomorrow is game three of the series. Jeffri Ocando will get the start tomorrow for the Hawks. First pitch is at 6:05 pm MDT.

