Hillcats Suffer Shut Out After Rain Delay

In a game delayed nearly an hour and a half due to rain, the Lynchburg Hillcats were shut out to close out the series with the Delmarva Shorebirds on Monday night.

Though the game never got away from the Hillcats, the methodical breakdown by Delmarva sealed the deal. The Shorebirds never scored more than one run in an inning but were able to limit any damage by the Hillcats.

Delmarva scored in both of the first two innings via balks called against Yorman Gomez. Then in the fifth, a wild pitch by Yeury Gervacio allowed Delmarva to jump out to a 3-0 advantage.

Following the conclusion of the fifth inning, lightning around the ballpark would force the game into a delay. Rain began to pour down sending the game into an extended delay.

Upon return to action, the Shorebirds would pick up another run in the sixth thanks to the bat of Elio Prado. His single would drive home Angel Tejada. Delmarva would tack on one more in the seventh thanks to another wild pitch from the Hillcats.

Lynchburg would only total three hits during the ballgame.

Of note, two ejections were recorded during the game. Hillcats bench coach Yan Rivera would be ejected in the fourth inning after a controversial call at third on a stolen base. In the fifth, Anderson De Los Santos from Delmarva would hit the showers after arguing a called third strike.

The Hillcats will jump right back into a series beginning tomorrow night against the Salem Red Sox at Bank of the James Stadium. Following the game, the only 4th of July fireworks show in Lynchburg will take place inside Bank of the James Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and tickets are available at Lynchburg-hillcats.com.

