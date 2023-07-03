Lara Collects Three Hits in 3-0 Loss in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. - Luis Lara went 3-for-4 with a double while raising his season average to a Carolina League leading .321, but the Carolina Mudcats managed just three other hits while falling to the Down East Wood Ducks 3-0 on Monday night at Grainger Stadium.

The Wood Ducks (6-3, 43-27) scored once in the first and twice in the fourth while taking Monday's series finale 3-0 and winning the series four games to two. The shutout loss was Carolina's third of the six-game series.

Carolina (3-6, 36-36) starter Yujanyer Herrera allowed all three Down East runs with the first coming on a Gleider Figuereo RBI single in the first and the final two in the fourth on a bases loaded hit-by-pitch and sac fly. Herrera (L, 2-4) pitched into the fourth and worked through three and 1/3 innings overall with four walks and three runs on five hits.

Reliever Chase Costello took over for Herrera in the fourth and went on to hold the Wood Ducks scoreless through the seventh. Costello worked around three walks and struck out one in his appearance. Jeferson Figueroa worked the eighth and worked through a bases loaded jam while holding the Wood Ducks scoreless. Figueroa also walked two and struck out one

Starter Dylan MacLean and relievers D.J. McCarty and Jacob Maton combined on the shutout effort for the Wood Ducks. MacLean (W, 4-1) worked through the fifth with three hits, a walk and four strikeouts. McCarty followed with three hits allowed over three scoreless frames and Maton (S, 3) worked a three-up and three-down ninth for the save.

STOLEN BASES:

Down East: Gutierrez (12, 3rd base off Herrera/Diaz); Cauley (20, 2nd base off Costello/Diaz).

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Lara, CF (Carolina): 3-for-4, 1 2B

Figuereo, 3B (Down East): 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Cueva, 2B (Down East): 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Costello (Carolina): 3.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO

Figueroa (Carolina): 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO

MacLean (W, 4-1) (Down East): 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO

McCarty, D (H, 2) (Down East): 3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO

Maton (S, 3) (Down East): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO

SCORING:

Wood Ducks 1st (Wood Ducks 1, Mudcats 0) -- Cameron Cauley walks. Danyer Cueva grounds out to Jesus Chirinos, Cameron Cauley to 2nd. Ian Moller walks. Gleider Figuereo singles up the middle, Cameron Cauley scores; Ian Moller to 2nd. Angel Aponte strikes out swinging. Anthony Gutierrez grounds out, Jadher Areinamo to Jesus Chirinos.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Wood Ducks 4th (Wood Ducks 3, Mudcats 0) -- Anthony Gutierrez singles up the middle. Wild pitch by Yujanyer Herrera, Anthony Gutierrez to 2nd. Tommy Specht flies out to Luis Lara. Anthony Gutierrez steals 3rd base. Griffin Cheney walks. Pitcher Change: Chase Costello replaces Yujanyer Herrera. JoJo Blackmon walks, Griffin Cheney to 2nd. Cameron Cauley hit by pitch, Anthony Gutierrez scores; Griffin Cheney to 3rd; JoJo Blackmon to 2nd. Danyer Cueva out on a sacrifice fly to Luis Lara, Griffin Cheney scores. Ian Moller grounds into a force out, Gregory Barrios to Jheremy Vargas, Cameron Cauley out at 2nd.

(2 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

