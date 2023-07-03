Shorebirds Shut Out Hillcats To Win Series

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (6-3) picked up their second straight series win as they shut out the Lynchburg Hillcats (4-5) by a score of 5-0 on Monday night.

The Shorebirds would score right away in the first inning as a balk called on Lynchburg pitcher, Yorman Gomez allowed Elio Prado to score giving Delmarva a 1-0 lead.

It would be deja vu in the second inning as Gomez committed another balk with a runner at third with Rolphy Cruz being the beneficiary this time as he touched home to up the Delmarva lead to 2-0.

In the fourth, the Shorebirds put another threat together by putting runners at second and third and they would capitalize on a wild pitch with Samuel Basallo coming into score, increasing the advantage to 3-0.

Starting pitcher, Jared Beck would set the tone with an efficient outing as he tossed four shutout innings on 42 pitches, allowing just one hit with four strikeouts.

Eris Rodriguez relieved him in the bottom of the fifth inning to make his Shorebirds debut. The right-hander would continue the trend of his starter as he worked around some early trouble with a pair of strikeouts and a shallow pop-up to complete a scoreless fifth, stranding a pair of runners in the process.

In the next half inning, the game was stopped due to lightning with rain following shortly after that would delay the game for about an hour and a half.

The game resumed in the top of the sixth and the Shorebirds offense went right back to work as they manufactured a run on an RBI single by Elio Prado as Angel Tejada scored on the play to make it a 4-0 game.

An inning later, the Shorebirds scored again thanks to another wild pitch as Randy Florentino came home on the play from third to extend the lead to 5-0.

Moises Chace led the charge from there as he went on to pitch the final four innings of the game, allowing no runs while striking out a new career-high nine batters to secure a 5-0, shutout win over the Hillcats to clinch a series victory.

Eris Rodriguez (1-0) earned the win in his debut outing with Moises Chace (2) earning the save. Yorman Gomez (3-5) was saddled with the loss for Lynchburg.

The Shorebirds now return home to start up a new series against the Fredericksburg Nationals starting on Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m.

