Woodies Can't Get Bats Going in the Carolina Heat

July 3, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release







In game five of the series between the Carolina Mudcats and the Down East Wood Ducks, Lopez started on the mound as Lara singled, Perez reached on an error and with two outs, Sibrian doubled home two runs to take the early lead in the top of the first. The Woodies cut down the lead with a solo two-out home run to center by Aponte against Logan Henderson, Mudcats up 2-1 after the first. The Mudcats had two runners on in the second, with the first one getting caught trying to swipe second. The Woodies did not allow a runner past first. In the bottom of the second, the first batter for the Woodies reached and was stranded at first for the rest of the inning. Two back-to-back singles by Lara and Perez made it first and third, where a strike out caught stealing at second allowed Lara to score. Mudcats up 3-1. Henderson set down the Woodies one, two, three in the bottom of the third.

In the fourth, Lopez ended his night replaced by Wynyard after two back-to-back one out singles. Back-to-back walks allowed a run to score, Mudcats up 4-1. The Woodies left Aponte in scoring position in the bottom half. In the fifth, the Mudcats walked twice with two outs, leaving those runners on base. Henderson went one, two, three in the bottom of the fifth, adding two strikeouts to his name. Ramirez came out of the Duck Blind in the top of the sixth, giving up only one single in his first inning. Peterson came out of the pen for the Mudcats in the bottom half, facing four Woodies batters as Specht was the only one to reach on a single.

In the seventh, Ramirez picked up two strikeouts, as the Mudcats left on on base. Peterson also had two strikeouts in the bottom of the seventh against three Woodies batters. The Mudcats added one more run in the eighth on a single by Perez, Mudcats up 5-1. Jeison Pena entered from the bullpen for the Mudcats, loading the bases with two walks and a single. The Woodies scored two, as Moreno scored from third on a groundball by Specht to second and Aponte drove in Bannister on a sac fly, Mudcats 5-3. The Mudcats added two more runs to their tally with a two-run blast by Avina in the ninth, Mudcats 7-2. Rodriguez entered to close for the Mudcats, as Piotto double, moved up to third on a flyout, and a strikeout closed the game in a 7-3 Mudcats win.

The Wood Ducks (42-27) and Carolina Mudcats (36-35) play game six tomorrow, July 3rd, with the Woodies leading the series 3-2, as the first pitch is set for 6pm in Kinston, NC at Grainger Stadium. All fans can come out for fireworks present by WNCT9.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Tues-Fri - 10am - 4pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook so you don't miss anything!

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 3, 2023

Woodies Can't Get Bats Going in the Carolina Heat - Down East Wood Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.