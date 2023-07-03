Charles Claims Carolina League Player of the Week

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies, in conjunction with the Carolina League and Minor League Baseball, today announced that infielder Austin Charles has been named the Carolina League Player of the Week for the week of June 26-July 2.

Charles went on a tear vs the Augusta GreenJackets, going 6-16 (.375) with four doubles to drive home seven RBI. The infielder slashed .375/.476/.625 to give him an astounding 1.101 OPS. If that weren't enough, the 6'6" 19-year-old walked four times and swiped two bases to give him an all-around outstanding week.

Charles is the second Fireflies player to win the award this year, as David Hollie won Carolina League Player of the Week April 24-30. The Fireflies also have one pitcher of the week winner, David Sandlin, who won the Award for the week of June 7-12.

The Fireflies return home after the All-Star Break, for a three-game series vs the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers July 14-16. The Fireflies have jammed that weekend filled with amazing promotions for our first-ever Dinosaur weekend. Ed's Dinosaurs will bring animatronic, life-sized dinosaurs to Segra Park, we'll have a dinosaur bobblehead giveaway Friday and on Saturday we'll set off a wonderful fireworks show. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

