Hillcats Stop Cannon Ballers

The Lynchburg Hillcats used the later innings to knock off the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers by a score of 5-2 on Thursday night.

The Hillcats (25-32) traded blows with the Cannon Ballers (28-29) before finally pulling away in the eighth.

Kannapolis struck first again with a single from Benyamin Bailey in the first inning that scored Brooks Baldwin. In the bottom of the second, Will Bartlett would score all the way from first on a dropped third strike.

In the fourth and fifth, the two teams would match each other again with solo blasts. Tim Elko hit his first home run on the season off Reid Johnston. Later, Jordan Brown would smack one over the left field wall to tie things up at two.

From there, it was all Hillcats. Lynchburg would score in the sixth on a Jorge Burgos line drive that scored Dayan Frias. Then in the eighth, Burgos would deliver again with a fielder's choice. Will Bartlett would clear the bases with a double to left center to put the game out of reach.

Miguel Vinicio would come in for the ninth inning and keep Kannapolis off the board despite allowing the tying run to come to the plate.

The Hillcats will return to action on Friday night at 6:30 at Bank of the James Stadium for game four against Kannapolis.

