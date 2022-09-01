Keshawn Ogans Called up to High-A
September 1, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves have announced that infielder Keshawn Ogans has been promoted to High-A Rome.
Ogans joins the High-A club after 18 games in Augusta where he had a substantial impact in the GreenJackets' lineup during his brief tenure. The 20th round selection out of the University of California batted .286 with 1 home run and 9 RBIs in addition to an on-base percentage of .364. He had five multi-hit games with his signature performance coming in his debut series against the Fredericksburg Nationals on August 13 where he had four hits and four RBIs, which included his first professional home run that drove in three runs. The infielder also put together a 9-game hitting streak, reaching base in 16 of his 18 starts total.
The corresponding move to Ogans being called up will be the addition of the Braves' fourth draft selection in right-handed pitcher Blake Burkhalter from the University of Auburn.
