Pelicans Split Doubleheader with RiverDogs to Begin Series

After Tuesday's game was postponed due to unplayable field conditions in Charleston, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans began the series by taking one of the two games on Wednesday night against the RiverDogs. The Pelicans now stand at 73-49 on the season with a 26-30 second-half record. Charleston is 81-41 and 35-21 in the second half.

Game one: Charleston scored three runs in their half of the first and did not look back as the Pelicans fell 5-1. James Triantos (2-3, HR, RBI) hit a solo home run in the top of the fifth for his sixth of the year and fifth against the RiverDogs.

Michael Arias (0-1) took the loss in his first start with Myrtle Beach after allowing three runs in the first with two earned. Arias gave up two hits and walked two with three strikeouts. Koen Moreno was the final pitcher in the game for the Birds as he allowed two earned runs in three innings while walking five.

The RiverDogs smacked five singles with Junior Caminero (2-3, RBI, BB) driving in a run and scoring two more. Oneill Manzueta (1-3, 2 RBI) led the team with a pair of runs driven in.

It was a six-inning start from Alex Ayala (2-1) who grabbed the win with one earned run and seven strikeouts in his outing. Jonny Cuevas struck out two in the final frame to close out the game.

After the Pelicans left a runner on third in their half of the first, the RiverDogs packed on three runs in the bottom half. With runners on second and third, Caminero hit an infield single to short that plated the first run. Caminero stole second base and Carson Williams broke for home for a 2-0 lead as catcher Moises Ballesteros' throw to second went wild to move Caminero to third. Arias threw a wild pitch later in the inning to score Caminero as the RiverDogs left the first up 3-0.

Triantos led off the fifth with a home run down the left field line on a 2-2 pitch to put the Pelicans on the board. The following three batters struck out to end the frame.

Charleston put the finishing touches on with a two-run fifth. With the bases loaded, Manzueta singled to right field, scoring two for a 5-1 lead.

Game two: The Pelicans followed the RiverDogs with a three-run first inning of their own for a 5-2 win in the back end of Wednesday's doubleheader. Josue Huma (1-4, HR, 2 RBI) hit a solo home run and brought home another in the victory. Triantos (1-4, 2 RBI) plated two more runs to bring his total to three on the night.

Reliever Chase Watkins (3-2) took the win with three shutout innings and four strikeouts while allowing just three hits. Frankie Scalzo picked up his first save of the year with a clean final frame and one strikeout. Starter Luis Rodriguez lasted three innings with a pair of earned runs and six strikeouts.

Willy Vasquez (1-4, HR, RBI) hit a solo home run and Dominic Keegan (1-3, RBI) provided the other run on an RBI single in the first for the two Charleston runs. Caminero (2-4, 2B) logged the only multi-hit performance of the night for the RiverDogs.

Starter Cole Wilcox (0-1) pitched three innings with three runs, one earned off four hits to take the loss. Daiveyon Whittle followed with two more earned runs in his three innings with five hits allowed and two walks while giving up the home run.

The Pelicans took control in the top of the first as the first three batters reached base. With runners on the corners, Huma hit a fielder's choice to second as Kevin Alcantara scored from third. Everybody was safe as Vasquez was charged with a throwing error. Triantos came up with two outs and runners on second and third. His two-run single to right field made it a 3-0 game in the top of the first.

Charleston answered on an RBI single by Keegan with runners on the corners to make it 3-1 Pelicans after the opening frame.

The RiverDogs got one closer on the Vasquez solo homer to open the bottom of the third. His home run went to left-center on a 2-1 pitch for his ninth of the season.

Myrtle Beach pulled away with a run in the fourth and fifth innings. With two outs and a runner on, Alcantara doubled to left-center as Liam Spence came in to score to increase the lead to 4-1.

Huma led off the Birds' half of the fifth with a solo shot to right on a 2-0 pitch. It was his fourth of the season and put the Pelicans on top 5-1.

Watkins and Scalzo kept the RiverDogs where they were to secure the victory.

Game three of the series is slated for Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.

