Woodpeckers Shutout the Wood Ducks

September 1, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release







The Fayetteville Woodpeckers and the Down East Wood Ducks faced off tonight in game two of the series, as Winston Santos took the mound for the Wood Ducks to start off the game. The Woodpeckers scored three unearned runs with the help of two Wood Ducks errors in the first.

The Wood Ducks were off to a rough start and never got the wheels turning with two hits in the first six innings. The Woodpeckers starter, Carlos Calderon, threw well on the night in his 6.0 innings of work, where he struck out 7 Woodies batters, and handed the ball off to reliever Ronny Garcia.

With a 5-0 lead, the Woodpeckers tacked on two more runs in the fifth and sixth via a solo home run by Jacob Melton, who went 4-4 on the night with a walk and an RBI double by John Garcia.

Ronny Garcia received more run support from his side with the Woodpeckers putting up their final run in the seventh and Garcia ended up with the save after throwing 3.0 innings, giving up four hits to shutout the Woodies. The Woodies fall to the Woodpeckers 6-0.

The Wood Ducks (62-60) and Fayetteville Woodpeckers (50-71) play game three tomorrow on Thursday, September 1st, with the series tied 1-1, as first pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. in Kinston, NC at Grainger Stadium.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri - 9am - 4pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook so you don't miss anything!

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri - 9am - 4pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook so you don't miss anything!

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.