Hillcats Spanked by Red Sox, 11-1

July 8, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







The Salem Red Sox poured it on the Lynchburg Hillcats on Saturday night by a score of 11-1.

The Hillcats got down early and could not get anything going at the plate. It took until the eighth inning for Lynchburg to pick up more than one hit. Zac Fascia picked up two hits on the night.

The game felt like it was over before the fans could even find their seats as Salem put four runs on the board in the first inning. In the second, they would continue to bury the Hillcats further with a three-spot. The Red Sox would tack on one more run in the third for good measure to make it an eight-run game.

Salem would continue to keep the bats hot in the sixth inning as Brooks Brannon drove his second home run of the series off the scoreboard in left field to plate two. Luis Ravelo would drive home one more on a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 11.

Lynchburg would get their lone run in the eighth inning after a double from Lexer Saduy. A couple of batters later, Angel Genao would drive him home to put the Hillcats on the board to avoid another shutout in this homestand.

The Lynchburg Hillcats will play one more game before the all-star break as they will look to split the series with Salem on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.