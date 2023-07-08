Another Fayetteville Comeback Falls Short in One-Run Loss to Mudcats
July 8, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release
Zebulon, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (35-44, 5-8 2nd Half) bounced into a pair of critical double plays over the final two innings of Friday night's game, killing off the chance at a completed comeback in a 6-5 loss to the Carolina Mudcats (39-37, 5-8 2nd Half) at Five County Stadium.
Trailing 6-3 in the bottom of the eighth, Fayetteville loaded up the bases on Will Childers (W, 2-1) setting up Sando Gaston to deliver a two-run double to right field that cut the deficit to 6-5. With Jackson Loftin at third and Gaston at second, Carolina called on Yerlin Rodriguez (SV, 1) from the bullpen. Rodriguez got pinch-hitter Dauri Lorenzo to ground out, then intentionally walked Zach Cole to load the bases again. Luis Encarnacion followed with a roller to second base that led to Jadher Areinamo tagging out Cole in the baseline and throwing to first to end the inning with the twin-killer.
Carlos Espinosa pitched the final four innings of the game in relief for Fayetteville and gave the lineup one more chance to level the 6-5 game after working around a double in a scoreless eighth inning. Tyler Whitaker led off the top of the ninth with a single into center field, but double-play trouble struck once again. Ricardo Balogh bounced his first pitch back to the mound and Rodriguez made a tremendous behind the back snare that started a 1-6-3 double play. Garrett McGowan followed in the next at bat with a grounder to shortstop that ended the ballgame.
Fayetteville never led in the contest but did manage to tie the game 2-2 in the fourth inning. Amilcar Chirinos (L, 0-3) allowed a run in the first and the second, falling behind early 2-0. He was pulled back into the game on an RBI single from Frank Perez in the third and a throwing error on a back-pick attempt in the fourth that scored Balogh for the 2-2 tie.
A big three-run bottom of the fourth was critical for Carolina to grab the win, capped by a two-run double from Blayberg Diaz.
The series continues Saturday night with first pitch scheduled for 5:00 PM. Fayetteville is projected to start RHP Manuel Urias (3-0, 5.04 ERA) and the Mudcats will counter with RHP Logan Henderson (1-2, 3.23 ERA).
