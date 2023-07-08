Vargas Transferred to High-A Wisconsin
July 8, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of player transactions with one affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the transfer of INF Jheremy Vargas from the Mudcats to High-A Wisconsin.
The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 29 active players with three on the injured list.
In summary:
7/8: INF Jheremy Vargas transferred to High-A Wisconsin
The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Carolina League, Class-A, affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.
