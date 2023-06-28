Hillcats Blank Shorebirds

The Lynchburg Hillcats shut out the Delmarva Shorebirds in game one of the home stand on Wednesday night by a score of 3-0.

Yorman Gomez pitched his strongest outing of the season after he went six full innings of shut out baseball. He only surrendered three hits before turning it over to the bullpen for the final three innings.

Lynchburg got on the board early after the first six batters of the ballgame all reached base. However, only one run would score after a few fielder's choice groundouts halted a big inning. Robert Lopez would score before being removed from the game on an Angel Zarate walk.

Though the Hillcats scored without picking up a hit, they would remain in front as the pitching staff shut down the Shorebirds lineup.

It was not until the eighth inning when the Hillcats would tack on two more insurance runs. Jose Devers would drive home Bubba Filia from second on a ball that hit the pitcher. Two batters later, Wuilfredo Antunez would drive home Devers on a soft single to right field.

Tomas Reyes picked up his fourth save of the season after retiring Delmarva in order in the ninth.

Lynchburg and Delmarva will square off for game two of the series on Thursday night at 6:30 at Bank of the James Stadium.

