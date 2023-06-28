Smith Promoted; Rivero Added

June 28, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of player transactions with two affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the promotion of RHP Shane Smith from the Mudcats to the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and the addition of RHP Jesús.Rivero to the Mudcats from the Arizona Complex League Brewers.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 29 active players with four on the injured list.

In summary:

6/28: Jesús Rivero added to Carolina from ACL Brewers

6/28: RHP Shane Smith promoted to High-A Wisconsin

Rivero will wear jersey No. 22.

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Carolina League, Class-A, affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.

