RiverDogs Catcher Dominic Keegan Promoted

Charleston, SC - On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Rays announced that catcher Dominic Keegan has been promoted to High-A Bowling Green. The backstop ranked among the top hitters in the Carolina League in several offensive categories. Two catchers, Mario Fernandez and Enderson Delgado, were added to the roster.

Keegan played in 58 games for the RiverDogs this season, working 43 behind the plate. He paced the team with a .315 batting average and 35 runs batted in. Among Carolina League hitters, the Methuen, MA native ranked first in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, fifth in OPS, tied for fifth in hits, sixth in RBI, seventh in total bases and eighth in slugging percentage.

The Tampa Bay Rays selected Keegan in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of Vanderbilt. Following the draft, he played in six games for the FCL Rays, batting .412 as the team made a run to the championship series. After that season concluded, he joined the RiverDogs for the end of the regular season and the playoffs, hitting a pair of home runs and driving in six.

Fernandez joins the RiverDogs after playing in two games with the High-A Bowling Green Hot Rods this season. He went 2-8 at the plate with two RBI in the South Atlantic League. The Rays signed him out of Venezuela in 2019.

Delgado becomes the youngest player on the team's roster at just 18 years of age. The Rays signed him as an international free agent out of Venezuela last January. He played in 14 games with the FCL Rays, batting .216 with two home runs and 15 RBI.

