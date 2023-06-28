GreenJackets Arms Produce Pitching Clinic in Wednesday Win

Columbia, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves) did not surrender an earned run in a 5-1 win over the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals) on Wednesday. Columbia (38-31) scored first, but Augusta (33-36) scored the final five runs of the game and got stellar work from their arms to snap a two-game skid.

The GreenJackets arrived in the Soda City for just their second true road game against their in-state rivals, after two of their previous three games at SEGRA Park were shifted to Augusta due to rain.

The game began on an inauspicious note, as an error led to the Fireflies taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first off of Jorge Bautista. Augusta struggled against Columbia starter Steven Zobac for the first trip through the order, but in the top of the fourth an E.J. Exposito double and Jeremy Celedonio walk set the table for Jair Casanova, who singled them both home to hand Augusta a 2-1 lead. In the next frame, the GreenJackets chased home three more runs courtesy of Celedonio, Bryson Worrell, and Cory Acton, as the GreenJackers drew two walks and recorded four hits in the inning.

Jorge Bautista continued his excellent month of June, making it through six innings while giving up just three hits and the one unearned run. Over his last three starts, he has gone 20 innings while surrendering 12 hits and just four earned runs, with three consecutive quality starts to move him into a tie for the league lead in that category. He was replaced by Ronaldo Alesandro and Landon Harper, who each pitched a scoreless inning in relief.

The GreenJackets loaded the bases in the ninth, but were unable to bring home an extra run. Jason Franks entered in the bottom of the ninth and secured the win with another scoreless inning to hand Columbia their first loss of the second half.

The GreenJackets continue their road trip tomorrow at Columbia (Kansas City Royals), before returning to SRP Park for a 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza! For tickets and more, go to greenjacketsbaseball.com.

