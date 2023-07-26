High-Scoring Game Ends with Frisco on Top

July 26, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, KS - Brooks Lee, DaShawn Keirsey Jr., Yunior Severino and Jake Rucker all had home runs that flew over 400 feet but the sheer amount of runs that Frisco scored could not be overcome. The Rough Riders defeated the Wind Surge 19-10 and now lead the series two games to none.

A two-run home run hit by Thomas Saggese gave the RoughRiders an early lead in the top of the first.

Wichita answered right back in the bottom of the first. They scored three runs and took the lead off of an RBI single by Keirsey Jr., a sacrifice fly that drove in a run by Patrick Winkel and a 424-foot home run rocketed over the left field wall by Rucker.

A grand slam hit by Evan Carter in the top of the second gave the lead back to the RoughRiders who now led by three.

Keirsey Jr. hit his 13th home run of the season in the bottom of the third. The ball soared 421 feet and left the ball park over the center field wall.

Frisco extended their lead in the top of the fourth. Saggese hit a two RBI single, Trevor Hauler hit an RBI double, Josh Hatcher hit an RBI single and an unearned run was scored off a fielding error committed by the Wind Surge.

The RoughRiders were gifted another run in the top of the fifth off a wild pitch by Wind Surge pitching.

In the bottom of the fifth Yunior Severino hit one of the longest home runs hit at Riverfront Stadium. He hit a ball 485 feet for a two-run home run that sailed over the right field wall. Seth Gray then hit an RBI single to cut the Frisco lead down to five.

In the bottom of the eighth Frisco pitching walked Aaron Sabato with the bases loaded to force a run to score for the Surge.

Frisco added more runs in the top of the ninth. Luisangel Acuna hit a two-run home run over the right center field wall. Saggese hit another RBI single. Hauver hit a two-run home run. Hatcher and Kapers hit solo home runs as well.

Brooks Lee hit a line drive over the center field wall for a two-run home run but the deficit was too large to come back from.

David Festa made his 16th start for the Wichita Wind Surge he pitched two and two thirds of an inning and gave up six runs, four earned off of six hits. He struck out four batters and walked two more. He was credited with the loss.

The starting pitcher for Frisco was Ryan Garcia. He pitched four and one thirds innings where he gave up five runs off five hits. He struck out one batter and walked one more. Matt Bush earned the win.

The Wichita Wind Surge fall to (9-14, 37-54) and the Frisco RoughRiders improve to (13-10, 44-47).

NOTES: The 19 hits and 19 runs allowed were both new records set for the Wind Surge. Yunior Severino hit his 20th home run of the season and is second in the Texas League in total home runs. The Surge used two position players to pitch in the ninth. Holland retired a batter and got the first ever Wind Surge pitcher hit. Keirsey had his first five hit game.

BROADCAST: ESPN 92.3 FM, Milb First Pitch App, Windsurge.com, MiLB.tv and Bally Live app.

UPCOMING: The Wichita Wind Surge continue their home series against the Frisco Rough Riders and play game three at 7:05 PM on Thursday July 27th. RH Pierson Ohl will be the starting pitcher for the Wind Surge and RH Nick Krauth will be the starting pitcher for the Rough Riders.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.