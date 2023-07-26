Riders Win Opener in Wichita with First-Inning Outburst

WICHITA, Kansas - All nine Frisco RoughRiders starters scored in a nine-run first inning as the Riders put away the Wichita Wind Surge 10-4 on Tuesday at Riverfront Stadium.

With nine runs, nine hits and three Wichita (9-13, 37-53) errors, Frisco (12-10, 43-47) scored its most runs in an inning this season.

Aidan Anderson struck out a career-high six batters in his start of three innings, allowing one run. Nick Starr held off the Wind Surge for three innings out of the bullpen, allowing no runs in his longest appearance in four years. Triston Polley (2-0) took the win in his two innings with three runs allowed.

Evan Carter and Luisangel Acuña led off the game with infield singles and Trevor Hauver started the scoring with a ground rule double. The next three hitters singled on the first pitch: Josh Hatcher for two RBIs, Liam Hicks on an infield single and Kellen Strahm's base hit to right field.

David Garcia then doubled off the wall for an RBI, Jax Biggers added an infield single - the fourth of the inning for Frisco - and Acuña recorded his second hit of the frame with a single through the right side. That hit chased Chad Donato (1-6) from the game, who was charged with eight earned runs in his start of 0.2 innings.

Since Acuña was put out at second on a fielder's choice earlier in the inning, he was the only starter to not score yet in the inning. After his second hit of the frame, he stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a wild pickoff throw.

The Riders reached double digits in the fourth inning thanks to Hauver's triple off the right center wall. Hicks' single over third base brought Hauver home to make it 10-1.

Hauver doubled again in the eighth for his third extra base hit of the day. Acuña extended his on base streak to 22 games. He went 3-for-5 with two infield singles and two stolen bases. Hicks also collected three hits and extended his hitting streak to seven games.

The Riders have won three in a row and five of their last seven games. Attempting to make it a four-game win streak, Frisco plays at 12:05 p.m. for game two in Wichita on Wednesday, July 26.

RHP Ryan Garcia (2-8, 6.82 ERA) starts for Frisco, while RHP David Festa (2-2, 4.79) will face the Riders hitters on Wednesday.

The next game at Riders Field is Tuesday, August 1st at 7:05 p.m. to begin a six-game series with the Midland RockHounds. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

