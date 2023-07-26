Granillo Saves the Day in 3-2 Win for Cards

Tulsa, OK - RHP Andre Granillo got out of a jam in the 8th before dealing a perfect 9th, closing the 3-2 win for the Springfield Cardinals (11-12, 45-47) against the Tulsa Drillers (8-15, 49-43) at ONEOK Field on Wednesday night.

Decisions:

W - RHP Connor Lunn (4-5)

L - RHP Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (1-2)

S - RHP Andre Granillo (12)

Notables:

RHP Andre Granillo took over with two on, no outs and a one-run lead in the 8th, and preserved the advantage with a pop out and a double play, before dealing a 1-2-3 9th inning to earn his league-leading 12th save of the year... RHP Connor Lunn dealt 6.0 one-run innings with five strikeouts in the win... C Pedro Pages drove in the first two runs with an RBI double in the 1st and an RBI sac fly in the 3rd... LF Mike Antico tripled and scored in the 1st... SS Arquimedes Gamboa went 1x2 with an RBI double in the 8th and two walks... CF Victor Scott II went 2x4 with three more steals, and is up to 14 swipes with Springfield and 64 total stolen bases on the year, 2nd most in all of Minor League Baseball.

On Deck:

-Wednesday, July 26, 7:05pm - SPR RHP Brandon Komar (1-6, 6.03) @ TUL RHP Nick Frasso (1-3, 3.46)

-Broadcast live on 106.7 The River and SpringfieldCardinals.com; Coyotes Sports Cafe of Springfield Pregame Show at 6:50pm.

