San Antonio Plates Nine in Wednesday Night Shutout

July 26, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game homestand with the Corpus Christi Hooks on Wednesday night. After begin shut out on Tuesday night, the Missions returned the favor with a shutout on Wednesday. The Missions plated five runs in the first inning and finished the night with nine runs on 11 hits to secure their sixth shutout victory of the year.

Angel Macuare was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The right-hander allowed five runs on five hits and failed to make it through the inning. Juan Fernandez was at first base with two outs following a fielder's choice. Daniel Johnson drove him with a triple to center field. Marcos Castanon drove in Johnson with a base hit to right field. Michael De La Cruz singled to put two runners on base. Korry Howell drove in Castanon with a double to left field. Justin Farmer drove in a run with a ground-rule double to right-center field. San Antonio took an early 5-0 lead.

The Missions added their sixth run of the game the following inning. Facing Diosmerky Taveras, Fernandez drew a walk to start the frame. Johnson singled to put two runners on base. Castanon flew out and Fernandez was able to tag up and advance to third base. De La Cruz hit a sacrifice fly to left field to score Fernandez. The Missions had a 6-0 advantage.

Gabe Mosser was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The right-hander did not allow a hit until the third inning when Garrett Wolforth doubled with two outs. Through three innings, he allowed one walk and one hit with no runs and no strikeouts.

Mosser's night came to an end after four innings of work. His final pitching line included two hits, one walk and one strikeout. Jose Espada took the mound for the Missions in the fifth inning.

After being held scoreless for three innings, San Antonio plated three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Facing Cesar Gomez, Fernandez drew a lead-off walk and Johnson struck out looking. Castanon drove in Fernandez with a triple down the right field line. De La Cruz drove in Castanon with a base hit to right field. Two batters later, a passed ball from Garrett Wolforth allowed Howell to score. The Missions improved their lead to 9-0.

The Hooks threatened to break the shutout in the top of the seventh inning. Facing Jose Espada, Colin Barber and J.C. Correa hit back-to-back one-out singles. After striking out the next batter, Kenedy Corona drew a walk to load the bases. Justin Lopez entered the game in place of Espada. Lopez struck out Zach Daniels to end the scoring threat.

Jairo Iriarte tossed a scoreless eighth inning for the Missions while striking out one batter. Jose Quezada finished the game with a scoreless ninth frame.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 9-0

With the win, San Antonio improves to 9-14 & 46-46 on the season

6th shutout victory of the season, first since June 21st

Jackson Merrill (#1 Padres prospect, #10 MLB): 0-5

Adam Mazur (#6 Padres prospect): DNP

Jairo Iriarte (#11 Padres prospect): 1.0 IP, HBP, K

Korry Howell (#13 Padres prospect): 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 K

Jackson Wolf (#16 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, July 29th

Ryan Bergert (#24 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, July 30th

Brandon Valenzuela (#29 Padres prospect): 0-4, BB, 2 K, GIDP

Gabe Mosser (Missions starter): ND, 4.0 IP, 2 H, BB, K

Drew Gilbert (#1 Astros prospect, #70 MLB): 0-3, K (Ejected in the 6th)

Colin Barber (#3 Astros prospect): 1-3, BB, E

Angel Macuare (Hooks starter): L, 0.2 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 2 BB

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game homestand against the Corpus Christi Hooks on Thursday, July 27th. Right-hander Bobby Milacki (0-1, 4.50) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Left-hander Colton Gordon (3-5, 3.28) is scheduled to pitch for the Hooks. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.