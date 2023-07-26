Carter's Grand Slam Lifts Frisco in Blowout Win

WICHITA, Kansas - Evan Carter's go-ahead grand slam highlighted a season-high six home runs for the Frisco RoughRiders in a 19-10 victory over the Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium on Wednesday.

Four of Frisco's (13-10, 44-47) homers came in the ninth inning when Luisangel Acuña, Trevor Hauver, Josh Hatcher and Scott Kapers all went yard to take a 19-8 lead. The last three went back-to-back-to-back. Frisco's 19 runs bested the previous season-high of 13 runs, and the 19 hits and 10 extra base hits were also season highs.

Wichita (9-14, 37-54) had brought the tying run to the plate the previous half inning but Justin Slaten entered out of the bullpen and stranded the bases loaded. He earned the save, taking care of the final 1.1 innings. Matt Bush (1-0) captured the win for Frisco with two scoreless innings. David Festa (2-3) was saddled with the loss in his start of 2.2 innings, letting in four earned runs.

Saggese had the first go-ahead home run for Frisco, smashing a fly ball off the scoreboard to score two runs. The Wind Surge claimed a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the first but Carter's grand slam in the second inning gave Frisco the lead for good.

Carter's slam was his first of the season and the ninth by RoughRiders hitters. To set the table for Carter, Chris Seise singled through the right side and Jax Biggers and Acuña walked.

Frisco extended the lead with five runs in the fourth inning, all with two outs, highlighted by Saggese's two-run single and Hauver's RBI double.

The Riders tacked on a run in the fifth inning when Biggers walked, advanced to third on an errant pickoff, and scored on a wild pitch.

Frisco scored seven runs in the ninth, with Acuña and Hauver's homers both for two runs. Acuña's homer was his fourth hit of the day with two singles, a double plus a walk. Carter also doubled in the inning for his second hit of the day.

Saggese and Hauver both had three hits including a home run, Hatcher and Kapers both had two hits with a homer, and Seise chipped in a single and a double. The top four hitters in Frisco's order all scored three times and all nine starters scored for the second straight game.

Frisco has won the first two games in Wichita by a combined score of 29-14, and have scored 41 runs in the last four games. Frisco has won all four to equal a season-long winning streak.

Game three of the six-game series is at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, July 26th, pitting RHP Nick Krauth (2-7, 7.06 ERA) for Frisco against RHP Pierson Ohl (1-3, 4.89 ERA) for Wichita.

The next game at Riders Field is Tuesday, August 1st at 7:05 p.m. to begin a six-game series with the Midland RockHounds. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

