High Point Rockers Sign LHP Jake Kuchmaner

Pitcher Jake Kuchmaner with East Carolina University

Pitcher Jake Kuchmaner with East Carolina University

HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point Rockers manager Jamie Keefe announced on Tuesday the first player signing of 2024. Left-handed pitcher Jake Kuchmaner will join the Rockers after a stellar collegiate pitching career at East Carolina University.

A native of Waxhaw, N.C. who pitched at Marvin Ridge High, Kuchmaner went on to post a 21-9 record in five seasons with the Pirates. A member of three NCAA Regional teams at ECU, Kuchmaner helped the Pirates to two Regional championships and earned first team All-American Athletic Conference honors. He also tossed the first perfect game in ECU history with a 3-0 win at Maryland in 2019.

A starter with outstanding control, Kuchmaner struck out 188 batters over his 229 career innings while walking just 63 while with the Pirates. He was a first team All-American Athletic Conference selection in 2019 while earning consecutive national player of the week honors. In high school, Kuchmaner was the winning pitcher in Marvin Ridge's 2015 state championship game.

"Jake is just the type of pitcher that we project will have success in the Atlantic League," said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. "He has outstanding control, limits the number of walks he issues and, being left-handed, Jake could be a key asset for us this season."

The Rockers will open the 2024 season at the Lexington Legends on Thursday, April 25 with the home opener slated for Tuesday, April 30 at Truist Point against the Charleston Dirty Birds. Season tickets are on sale now at HighPointRockers.com or by calling the Truist Point Ticket Office at (336) 888-1010.

Pitcher Jake Kuchmaner with East Carolina University

(East Carolina University)

