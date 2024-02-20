Flying Boxcars Announce Coaching Hires

HAGERSTOWN, MD - Manager Mark Mason and the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars have announced coaching hires for the 2024 Atlantic League Season.

Enohel Polanco will serve as the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars' hitting coach during the 2024 season. He spent 12 seasons with Manager Mark Mason, as a member of the York Revolution's coaching staff, bringing tons of Atlantic League Experience to the Flying Boxcars. As a member of the York Revolution, he helped his squad to multiple post season appearances as a hitting and third base coach, and most recently served with the Lexington Counter Clocks as their hitting coach during the 2023 season. Polanco's playing career began in 1995, as a member of the Kingsport Mets, a New York affiliate. Throughout his career, he played for four other major league farm systems through 14 years of service.

Manny Corpas has been announced as the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars' pitching coach for the 2024 season. Corpas brings Major League experience to the Flying Boxcars coaching staff, having started his playing career in 1999 with the Colorado Rockies, where he notably served as a reliever during their 2007 World Series run. As a player, Corpas also represented the Chicago Cubs, as well as a number of Atlantic League sides, including the York Revolution, where he played under current Flying Boxcars manager Mark Mason. Corpas made his coaching debut in 2022 as a member of the Martinez Sturgeon, where he also served as a player.

"I'm excited to announce the signings of both Polo and Manny to our Flying Boxcars coaching staff for the upcoming season. They both bring a wealth of experience to our organization and team. Polo has been coaching with me for many years. He has always done a terrific job and we are looking forward to continuing to work together," said Manager Mark Mason. "Manny is a great addition to our coaching staff as well. He brings major league pitching experience to our club as well as professional coaching experience. I know he will be a great asset to our team and pitching staff. Manny was a former player of mine but now I'm looking forward to working with him as our pitching coach."

