Big League Right-Hander Raynel Espinal Joins Flock

February 20, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Raynel Espinal. He begins his first season with the Ducks and 10th in professional baseball.

"Raynel has a great deal of experience as both a starter and a reliever," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "We look forward to having him on our pitching staff."

Espinal spent parts of two seasons in the Major Leagues, pitching with the Boston Red Sox in 2021 and the Cincinnati Reds in 2022. He made his big league debut on August 30, 2021, at Tampa Bay with two innings of relief, and he struck out five batters over four and two-thirds innings in 2022. In addition to the Red Sox and Reds, the 32-year-old has pitched in the New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs organizations, reaching the Triple-A level with each. Espinal was named the MiLB.com Fans' Choice for Best Relief Pitcher in 2017 with Trenton (AA, Yankees) and an MiLB.com Organization All-Star in 2021 with the Red Sox.

In 189 appearances (72 starts) during his minor league career, the Dominican Republic native has compiled a 40-34 record with a 3.75 ERA and 17 saves. Over 571.1 innings of work, he has struck out 654 batters while walking 190. Most recently, the righty pitched in Japan with the Yakult Swallows during the 2023 season. He combined to make 30 appearances (three starts) in the Japan Eastern League and Japan Central League, going 3-5 with a 5.37 ERA. Previously, he pitched with the Dominican Republic national baseball team during qualification for the 2020 Summer Olympics. Espinal was originally signed by the Yankees as an international free agent in 2012.

The Ducks are entering their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 706 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from February 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.