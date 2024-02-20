High Point Rockers Coach Earns Managerial Job

High Point Rockers assistant coach Albert "Bert" Gonzalez

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Albert "Bert" Gonzalez, an assistant coach with the High Point Rockers since their inception in 2019, has been named the manager of the New Jersey Jackals of the Frontier League. A 2013 graduate of High Point University, Gonzalez has helped the Rockers to reach the playoffs in three of their four seasons in the Atlantic League.

"I couldn't be happier for Bert," said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. "He grew up across the street from where the club played and went to many of their games. To be able to manage your childhood team is a dream come true. I have no doubt he will do an outstanding job as a manager and his players will be lucky to play for him."

Gonzalez has been an assistant coach to Keefe for seven seasons. The pair were together with the Rockland (N.Y.) Boulders of the Can-Am League in 2017 and 2018, reaching the league finals in 2017. Gonzalez managed the Boulders in 2020, leading the BR Bandits to a playoff berth in the Liberation Professional Baseball League and served as the first head coach in Monroe (N.Y.) College history. Gonzalez has also been an assistant coach at Felician (N.J.) University and Yeshiva (N.Y.) University.

After spending his first two years as High Point's bullpen coach, Gonzalez has served as the Rockers bench coach for the past two seasons while also serving as the club's player personnel director.

The Rockers open the 2024 season at Lexington on April 25 and play their home opener at Truist Point on Tuesday, April 30 against the Charleston Dirty Birds.

