Revs Sign Garcia & Garcia

(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution have signed right-handed pitchers Oliver Garcia and Ronny Garcia to contracts for the 2024 season. The agreements were announced by Revs manager Rick Forney live on Monday night's episode of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK.

Oliver Garcia joins the Revs after seven seasons in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. A native of San Francisco de Macoris, Dominican Republic, the 26-year-old began his pro career in 2016 with the Pirates' Dominican Summer League affiliate. After two years at their complex site, Garcia first came to the United States as a starting pitcher with Bristol in the Appalachian League in 2018. Transitioning to a bullpen role, Garcia advanced two levels to Class-A Greensboro the following year and returned to the Grasshoppers as a High-A affiliate in 2021 when he posted a career-high eight saves. The 6'3 righty got his first taste of Double-A action in 2022 and spent all of last year with Double-A Altoona where he went 7-3 with a 4.27 ERA and seven saves in 41 appearances in the Eastern League. Over the course of his pro career, Garcia is 20-15 with a 3.77 ERA and 20 saves in 138 appearances. He has allowed just 239 hits in 265.1 innings and struck out 239 batters including a mark of 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings last season.

"I got a lot of really good reports on Oliver," explained Forney. "His numbers are good and there's some upside with his arm talent. The velocity is good with a good breaking ball and I think there's some swing and miss potential in this young man's arm. Hopefully he'll be successful for us and get himself back to a Major League organization. There's some history with him finishing ballgames and getting saves so I think there's some versatility there too."

Ronny Garcia comes to York after six seasons in the Houston Astros farm system. A native of Samana, DR, the 24-year-old spent three seasons with Dominican Summer League affiliates and came stateside in 2021 where he combined on a 2.11 season ERA between the Florida Complex League and Class-A Fayetteville. Garcia returned to both stops in 2022 and allowed just one run in 18.1 innings during his time in the Carolina League with the Woodpeckers. He made one more appearance with Fayetteville last season before being promoted to High-A Asheville where he was 2-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 29 outings. The 6'3 right-hander struck out 40 batters in 34.2 innings and notched a pair of saves for the Tourists. He has totaled nine wins and 14 saves in 122 outings over his pro career with a 3.42 lifetime ERA, 200 strikeouts, and just 170 hits in 186.2 innings.

"He'll be a young bullpen arm for us," commented Forney. "I'm excited about him. He has really good career numbers. He's an intriguing young pitcher. I'm hoping I can get him to be more than just a one-inning guy, maybe a bridge-type guy in the sixth or seventh inning. I'm excited to get my eyes on him."

The Revs have announced six player signings for the upcoming season and are set to unveil additional player signings on the next episode of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy which is set to air on Monday, February 26 at 6 p.m. on SportsRadio 98.9 FM, 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, and The New WOYK app.

