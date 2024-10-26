High-Flying Wildcats Post Another Road Win

October 26, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Moncton Wildcats jumped into a tie for first overall in the QMHL with an impressive second straight road triumph - 5-2 in Shawinigan against the Cataractes on Saturday night.

First Star Caleb Desnoyers paced the offense with two goals, his 4th and 5th of the season, and winger Juraj Pekarcik added three assists.

Other Cats scorers were Markus Vidicek, his 8th, Etienne Morin's 4th, on the powerplay, and speedy Alex Mercier found the empty net for his team-leading 11th of the season. Jacob Steinman was again solid in goal with 31 saves and a Second Star selection.

The Cats, now 10-2-1-0, share first overall with Drummondville and the red-hot Moncton club has also won 8 of its last 9 games. The third and final contest this weekend moves to Victoriaville Sunday at 5pm ATL at Colisée Desjardins against the Tigres.

