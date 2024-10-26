Islanders Battle Hard in Chicoutimi But Fall 4-2 in Tight Contest

The Charlottetown Islanders put forth a gutsy effort in their final game of a three-game Quebec road trip, but despite a strong defensive showing and an impressive penalty kill, they fell 4-2 to the Chicoutimi Saguenéens at the Centre Georges-Vézina.

The Islanders played with purpose, outshooting and out-hustling Chicoutimi early on but a few late-game setbacks allowed the Saguenéens to pull away for the win.

The Isles started the game with energy, fueled by the milestone 200th CHL game of local Stratford native F Simon Hughes. Right from the start, the Isles played with determination, gaining an early powerplay and keeping Chicoutimi pinned in their zone.

Though they couldn't convert on the powerplay, they kept the pressure on and F Alexis Michaud struck first with a shorthanded goal. Making a beautiful breakaway move to slip the puck through the goalie's five-hole. It was Michaud's third shorthanded tally of the season and a testament to his two-way prowess.

Despite building an early lead, the Isles faced several questionable penalties, making it tough to maintain momentum.

The Sags managed to even the score late in the 1st, capitalizing on a powerplay opportunity as F Charles-Antoine Lavallée connected from the slot. The period ended with Charlottetown leading in shots 12-9 and dominating the physical game.

The 2nd period saw the Isles dig in defensively, with their penalty kill standing strong. F Brett Yuzik stepped up for teammate F Anthony Flanagan after a hard hit and ended up in the box for cross-checking.

G Nicolas Ruccia was steady between the pipes, making key saves and helping the Isles stay even with the Sags as they went 1/5 on the powerplay.

The Isles kept their composure, staying tight defensively, with D Marcus Kearsey anchoring the back end and Ruccia playing one of his best games of the season.

The 3rd period was a battle. Another penalty led to a Chicoutimi goal from F Loic Usereau, who found space near the circle and fired through traffic to give the Sags a 2-1 lead. Followed by a shorthanded goal from F Felix Gagnon. Shorthanded goals were the story of the night as each team potted one of their own.

Despite facing a deficit, the Isles continued to press and kept their focus on playing physical hockey.

F Mathis Valente, known for his offensive instincts, answered back for the Isles, sniping a late goal assisted by Marcus Kearsey to bring the Isles within one with under 5 minutes to go.

With the Isles pushing for a game-tying goal, Chicoutimi managed to seal the game with an empty-netter by F Nathan Lecompte in the dying seconds, bringing the final score to 4-2.

The scoreline, however, doesn't tell the whole story. The Islanders' tenacious penalty kill, led by Ruccia's stellar goaltending, was a bright spot throughout the evening. Both Michaud and Kearsey put in standout performances, showing strong two-way play that kept the Isles competitive until the end.

For Simon Hughes, the game was a memorable 200th CHL appearance and Ross Campbell's return to the lineup was marked by grit and a willingness to compete.

Despite a tough road trip, the Isles are returning to Charlottetown with plenty of positives and will look to carry their momentum into their next game on November 1st at home against the Cape Breton Eagles. The Isles have shown resilience on this road trip and are ready to put their strengths on display as they continue their season on home ice.

