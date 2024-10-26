Isles Look to Bounce Back against Saguenéens in Final Game of Quebec Road Trip

October 26, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders hit the ice this evening in Chicoutimi, facing the Saguenéens in the second matchup between these teams this season.

Their last encounter, a thrilling battle at the Eastlink Centre, ended with a narrow overtime loss for the Isles. In that matchup, Charlottetown got on the board with goals from Will Shields, Matt Butler, and Alexis Michaud, keeping pace with the Sags until the final moments.

The Isles face a Chicoutimi lineup stacked with firepower, featuring top prospect Alex Huang and prolific scorer Emmanuel Vermette, both of whom bring speed and skill that will challenge Charlottetown's defense. The Islanders, meanwhile, are pushing for a strong finish to their Quebec road trip, having come off an emotional loss last night to Baie-Comeau.

Last night, the Chicoutimi Saguenéens continued their impressive form with a 3-1 victory on home ice, besting the Quebec Remparts in a tightly contested matchup. Chicoutimi showcased its offensive prowess early, with high-scoring forward Emmanuel Vermette and top prospect Alex Huang leading the charge.

Backed by a stellar goaltending performance, Chicoutimi locked down the win, giving them a boost in confidence as they head into this evening's showdown with the Islanders.

In a tough blow to the lineup, F Will Shields, who's been a scoring leader for Charlottetown, was evaluated at a local hospital after yesterday's game. Although he was released without major injury, Shields will sit out this evening's game, leaving a gap the team will need to work hard to fill.

On the defensive side, newcomer Thomas Sirman, playing his second game for the Isles, will look to build on the strong impression he made last night.

Facing Chicoutimi on short rest is a challenging assignment, but the Isles are ready to bring everything they've got. With an emotional game yesterday and strong team spirit, Charlottetown hopes to bounce back and cap off this road stretch with a win before heading back to home ice.

