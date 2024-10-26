Road Woes Continue in Victoriaville

October 26, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The first road trip of the season through the province of Quebec hasn't been kind to the Mooseheads who suffered a second defeat in less than 24 hours with 4-3 loss to Victoriaville.

Jack Martin struck twine with 60 seconds remaining in the game and the Moose continued to pressure right to the horn, but the Tigres hung on to beat the depleted Herd. Braeden MacPhee and Patrick McNab, with the first of his career, accounted for the other Mooseheads goals. Antoine Fontaine, Jan Sprynar, Amelio Santini, Lincoln Waugh and MacPhee had the assists.

The Halifax lineup was already without the injured Shawn Carrier, Brady Schultz and Justin Breton as well as defenceman Dom MacKenzie who is home following a death in the family, but the squad was dealt another blow as rookie blueliner Eddy Doyle joined the walking wounded with an upper body injury that kept him out of the lineup on Saturday.

With Doyle sidelined day-to-day, forward Cade Moser was forced to line up as a defenceman while affiliate Colin Brodeur played in his second career game.

It appeared that Carlos Handel had scored for the second straight night when he put the puck into the net in the first period but it was immediately waved off by the officials who called MacPhee for interference on goalie Gabriel D'Aigle.

Mael Lavigne and Justin Larose had a goal and an assist each for Victoriaville while Olivier Houde and Justin Gendron also lit the lamp. Gendron's goal was an empty netter that made it a 4-2 game at 18:41 of the third period. Martin then kept the Moose alive with his goal 19 seconds later but that was as close as Halifax could get.

Mathis Rousseau was back between the pipes after getting the hook in Shawinigan on Friday night and stopped 23-of-26 shots. The Mooseheads finished the game with 30 shots compared to 27 for the Tigres, which included 16 by the Herd in the final period.

The road trip will finish up on Sunday afternoon at 4pm ADT in Sherbrooke. The next home games for the Mooseheads are set for Friday, November 1st at 7pm vs Rouyn-Noranda and Kids Day on Sunday, November 3rd at 3pm against the Moncton Wildcats. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca

