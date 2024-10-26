Cats Zap Volts in Battle of QMJHL Powerhouses

October 26, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Wildcats posted a huge bounceback win in Drummondville Friday night to open a 3-game Quebec road trip, grounding the QMJHL-leading Voltigeurs 5-1 at the Marcel Dionne Arena.

Moncton has won seven of its last 8 games and last night were led by speedy Alex Mercier who scored three goals, giving the Ste-Foy native 10 tallies this season. Mercier grabbed First Star honors while goaltender Jacob Steinman earned Second Star with 34 saves.

Juraj Pekarcik scored his 2nd of the season into an empty net and Cooper Cormier capped off the win with his 1st of the year.

The Cats record moves to 9-2-1-0 after 12 games.

The Wildcats face the Cataractes in Shawinigan Saturday afternoon at 5pm and move into Victoriaville to battle the Tigres Sunday at 5pm. Follow your Wildcats on CHL TV and on the Cats Radio network, 105.1 Inspire FM.

