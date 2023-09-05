Herrmann Named Postseason All-Star

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Kansas City Monarchs catcher Chris Herrmann has been the league's top catcher all season long. Now he's got the award to prove it.

Herrmann has been named to the American Association's Postseason All-Star team at catcher, the league announced Tuesday.

The MLB veteran led all AAPB catchers in batting average, RBIs, home runs, on-base percentage and slugging percentage.

The Tomball, Texas native tied for the league lead with 88 RBIs on the season. He ranked third in the Association with a .355 average and second with a 1.056 OPS. He also placed second with a .439 on-base percentage, third with a .617 slugging percentage and tied for fifth with 23 home runs.

Herrmann and the Monarchs face the Sioux Falls Canaries in a best-of-three first-round playoff series starting on Wednesday. Their first home game in the series is set for Friday night at 7 p.m.

The Monarchs finished the regular season with a 59-40 record, the best in the American Association for the third straight season.

Herrmann is one of the top contenders for the American Association's Player of the Year award, which will be announced Thursday.

