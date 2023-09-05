Two Goldeyes Named American Association All-Stars

September 5, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - Winnipeg Goldeyes outfielder Max Murphy and third baseman Dayson Croes have been named to the American Association's post-season All-Star Team, the league announced Tuesday.

It is the second time in as many seasons the veteran Murphy has been recognized with such an honour. In addition to having been selected as an All-Star in 2022, he was also chosen as the league's Player of the Year.

The 30-year-old finished the season tied for second in the 12-team circuit with 26 home runs. The Robbinsdale, Minnesota native's 84 runs batted in, 48 extra-base hits, and 213 total bases ranked third in the league.

A right-handed hitter and fielder, Murphy was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the ninth round in 2014 out of Bradley University (Peoria, Illinois). He earned All-Star accolades twice during his time with the Twins and earned a Minor League Baseball Gold Glove award in 2017. Murphy reached the Triple-A level with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2019.

For Croes, the award comes after a remarkable first season as a professional in which he hit .351, good for fourth in the American Association, while his 135 hits led the league.

The native of Noord, Aruba was second on the club with 67 RBIs and 41 bases on balls, and tied for second on the team with two triples. He struck out just 36 times in 439 plate appearances. From May 14 to June 13, Croes hit safely in 25 consecutive games - the longest streak in the loop in 2023. Prior to joining the Goldeyes, the 23-year-old played three seasons at Quincy University (Quincy, Illinois) batting .388 with 20 home runs and 120 RBIs in 119 career games.

For information on 2024 season tickets, group outings, Skysuite rentals, patio bookings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.