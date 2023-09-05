Canaries Trio Earns American Association Postseason Honors

Canaries players Mike Hart, Jabari Henry and Charlie Hasty have landed on the 2023 American Association Postseason All-Star team, which is voted annually to determine the league's top players at each position.

Hart, the Rawlings Batter of the Month in August, hit a team-best .302 and his .643 slugging percentage led all American Association batters. He also ranks third league-wide in on-base percentage (.438) and fourth with 26 homeruns. Hart finishes the regular season with a career-high 66 runs batted in while posting a .995 fielding percentage over 693.1 innings at first base. He is the first Canaries first baseman to be named a Postseason All-Star since Brandon Sing in 2010.

Henry hit .265 with a team-high 73 runs batted in. His league-leading 89 walks are a franchise single-season record and his .434 on-base percentage is the fourth-best mark in the American Association. The Orlando native is the first Sioux Falls player to land a spot on the Postseason All-Star team as a designated hitter since the accolade was created.

Hasty, in his first season as the Sioux Falls closer, led the league with 22 saves to earn Relief Pitcher of the Year. He struckout 48 over 43.1 innings and his 2.29 earned run average is tops on the team. The Wayne State alum led the Birds in appearances for the second consecutive season and his 118 career outings rank fourth in franchise history. Hasty is the first Canary to be selected Relief Pitcher of the Year since Aaron Cotter in 2010.

The Birds will host Kansas City on Wednesday at 6:35pm in the first game of the best-of-three West Division Semifinals series.

