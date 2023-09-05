DockHounds Win Season Finale

The Lake Country DockHounds capped off its second season with a 8-3 win over the Kansas City Monarchs. 46 wins in the campaign marked a 12-game improvement from year one.

Austin Davis shoved in his final start, striking out seven in his five scoreless innings to pick up the win. The southpaw struck out six or more in each of his four starts.

Five runs in the sixth inning were enough for the DockHounds. Jazz Groshans singled the other way to get Lake Country on the board, and then knocks by Marcus Chiu and Curtis Terry each brought home two more.

Kansas City scored three times in the bottom of the seventh inning to draw within two, but Juan Graterol lined a home run over the tall wall in left field to grab the three runs back.

Scoreless relief outings from Marco Becerril, Keisy Portorreal, Matt Mullenbach, and Jojanse Torres finished the job and closed the season.

The Lake Country DockHounds have a better taste in their mouth to build on for year three in 2024.

